Surveillance Video Releaseed on Eagle Ridge Mall Incident

Eagle Ridge Mall Incident

As the Eagle Ridge Mall investigation continues, we have determined there were only two devices which were ignited in the service corridor. These devices were not IEDs or pipe bombs but rather they were flares disguised with electrical tape. Bomb technicians indicated the devices were not constructed to detonate or explode. Based on the investigation it is believed the damage to the ceiling was caused by the suspect, not an explosion.





At this point in the investigation the motive of the suspect(s) has not been determined. There has been an overwhelming amount of support and assistance from all levels of law enforcement. We are working closely with these agencies to examine evidence, locate and review surveillance video, and follow up on all leads.

Persons of interest at this time are described as: 1) White male, middle aged, heavy/stocky build, wearing a grey shirt and grey hat. 2) Believed to be white male, 20 – 40 years of age, wearing a dark colored hat with a jacket, and light colored shirt.

There is no current indication of any terrorist connection to this crime. There have been no other items located at the Eagle Ridge Mall that have caused concern. The public is safe and the mall is open for business.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Whitney Dukes at (863) 678-4223 extension 269 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.