Brittney Fields Named Employee of The Month for Lake Wales Medical Center





Lake Wales, FL – Brittney Fields, from Information Systems, was named employee of the month for December at Lake Wales Medical Center. Brittney, who has worked for the hospital since 2014, was honored for consistently going above and beyond to help ensure the hospital’s computers and associated systems are running correctly. Her efforts are often lauded during the hospital’s daily safety huddles, and she’s mentioned frequently as a person who is hardworking, honest, caring and thoughtful. “Whenever we have a problem in our department, she is on it,” one coworker said.