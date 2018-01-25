UPDATE in the hit-and-run investigation from Sunday in Auburndale:
The PCSO Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2018, and is seeking the public’s help.
On that date and time, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call in reference to an adult male pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in front of International Market World, 1052 US Hwy 92 West in Auburndale. It appears the victim was struck by a vehicle in the westbound turn lane that turns into the Flea Market. The vehicle would have been traveling westbound.
There is a vehicle of interest (seen here) described as a 2000-2005 model dark-colored Ford Ranger stepside truck.
“If anyone has an idea of who owns this truck, or saw something suspicious in the area, they are urged to call PCSO at 863-298-6200; or you can remain anonymous and call Heartland Crime Stoppers. We need justice for Eduardo.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff
Anyone with information who wants to REMAIN ANONYMOUS and be eligible for a CASH REWARD is asked to call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. Anonymity is Guaranteed!!