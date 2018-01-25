UPDATE in the hit-and-run investigation from Sunday in Auburndale:

The PCSO Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2018, and is seeking the public’s help.





On that date and time, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call in reference to an adult male pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in front of International Market World, 1052 US Hwy 92 West in Auburndale. It appears the victim was struck by a vehicle in the westbound turn lane that turns into the Flea Market. The vehicle would have been traveling westbound.