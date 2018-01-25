Winter Haven PD Looking for 2 Suspects Who Went on a Shopping/Stealing Spree at Walmart

Check out this clear video of two suspects having a shopping spree – wait, shopping means paying. They didn’t pay.

On 1-23-18 at approximately 5:30 p.m. a male and female, both appearing to be in their mid to late 30’s enter Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and being their escapade. Roaming all over the store, they select everything from health and beauty aids, to sheets to cleaning products including four large containers of Tide Pods.





The female then is seen exiting from the area of the produce department while the male is seen coming down the center isle through the grocery area about 8 – 10 seconds later. You guess it – neither came from the cash register area. They are driving a dark SUV possibly a black Ford Escape that has an air freshener hanging from the rear-view mirror.



Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH reward.

See video here: https://www.facebook.com/175433949189901/videos/1907574909309121/