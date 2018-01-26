Help Bartow Police Identify Armed Robbery Suspect

On 01/25/2018 at 9:47 pm, an armed robbery occurred at the Family Dollar Store located at 775 Highway 17 South in Bartow.





A black male (pictured) wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue sweat pants, and black/green shoes, entered the main entrance of the store. The suspect then displayed a handgun and robbed the store clerks of money. The suspect fled just prior to police arrival.

We need your help to identify the suspect. You CAN receive up to $3,000.00 CA$H and remain Anonymous. Call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-8477.