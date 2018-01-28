Man Killed In S.R.60 Crash Saturday Night

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating fatal crash in Mulberry.

On Saturday, January 27, 2018, around 9:44 p.m., PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit responded to a two-vehicle crash on S.R. 60 at County Line Road in Mulberry, involving a Mercedes-Benz driven by an adult male, and a 2006 white Toyota Rav 4 driven by 28-year-old Eloy Pedro of Mulberry.





Preliminary investigation suggests:

Witnesses and evidence at the scene indicate the Mercedes-Benz, entered into the outside (right) eastbound lane of S.R. 60 from a convenience store located on the south side of the roadway. At the same time the Toyota Rav was eastbound on S.R. 60 in the outside (right) lane. The Mercedes-Benz pulled out of the convenience store approximately 75 feet east of the traffic signal.

when it was struck in the rear by the front of the Toyota Rav 4.

The Mercedes-Benz had significant rear end damage and travelled approximately 50 feet east before coming to final rest facing northeast in the inside (left) lane. The Toyota Rav travelled southeast and came to final rest in a shallow ditch on the south side of SR 60.

Based on the driver and witness interviews, the Toyota Rav had a green light just prior to the crash, and the Mercedes-Benz violated his right-of-way by pulling out in front of him from the parking lot and entering the lane in front of the Toyota.

Due to vehicle damage, no airbags deployed in the Mercedes-Benz, and it is unclear if the driver was seat-belted. Pedro was seat belted and the front airbags in his car deployed.

Pedro was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail for not having a valid FL DL. He posted a $250 bond and was released.

Eastbound SR 60 in the area of the crash was closed for approximately 4 hours. Westbound lanes remained opened.

The investigation is on-going.