Cooking On The Ridge: Game Day Deviled Eggs
Ingredients
Directions
-
Prep 15 m
-
Cook 15 m
-
Ready In 2 h 10 m
- Bring water to a boil over high heat and stir in the vinegar. Carefully lower the eggs into the boiling water.
- Return eggs to a boil over medium heat and boil for 15 minutes.
- Transfer the eggs to a colander set in the sink, and run cold water over the eggs for about 5 minutes to chill.
- Peel the eggs under a light stream of cold water and set aside in cold water to finish chilling, about 10 minutes.
- Slice the eggs lengthwise; scoop the egg yolks into a bowl.
- Mash the egg yolks with a fork, then stir in the mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon at a time, until smooth; stir in the Dijon mustard.
- Mix in sweet pickle relish, onion powder, and bacon bits; stir with the fork until the yolk mixture is thoroughly combined.
- Fill each egg white half with the yolk mixture using a spoon.
- Dust the deviled eggs with paprika and transfer to a platter.
- Cover the platter with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold and the flavors have blended, at least 1 hour.