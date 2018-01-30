Cooking on the Ridge: Game Day Deviled Eggs

Bring water to a boil over high heat and stir in the vinegar. Carefully lower the eggs into the boiling water.

Return eggs to a boil over medium heat and boil for 15 minutes.

Transfer the eggs to a colander set in the sink, and run cold water over the eggs for about 5 minutes to chill.

Peel the eggs under a light stream of cold water and set aside in cold water to finish chilling, about 10 minutes.

Slice the eggs lengthwise; scoop the egg yolks into a bowl.

Mash the egg yolks with a fork, then stir in the mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon at a time, until smooth; stir in the Dijon mustard.

Mix in sweet pickle relish, onion powder, and bacon bits; stir with the fork until the yolk mixture is thoroughly combined.

Fill each egg white half with the yolk mixture using a spoon.

Dust the deviled eggs with paprika and transfer to a platter.