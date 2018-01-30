In-Gauge of Polk County Conducting a
FREE Ladies Only
Personal Protection – Self-defense Class
In-Gauge of Polk County will be conducting a free, ladies only, Personal Protection – Self-defense Class Saturday, February 3rd.
As part of our personal protection training program, In-Gauge of Polk County will be conducting a FREE ladies only Personal Protection – Self-defense class (classroom training only / no firearms involved).
Date: Saturday, February 3rd
Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: Winter Haven, near the Southeast Plaza Publix.
Location address provided at time of registration.
Seating is limited. Pre-registration is required. Admission is free. No walk-ins permitted.
Official NRA books and printed material available for purchase.
Class is for women only.
For information or to register for the class call: 206-1996 or send an email to: [email protected]