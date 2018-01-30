In-Gauge of Polk County Conducting a FREE Ladies Only Personal Protection – Self-defense Class

As a community service In-Gauge of Polk County, a private, non-profit, NRA affiliated organization, will be conducting a free, ladies only, Personal Protection – Self-defense Class Saturday, February 3rd.

As part of our personal protection training program, In-Gauge of Polk County will be conducting a FREE ladies only Personal Protection – Self-defense class (classroom training only / no firearms involved).

Date: Saturday, February 3rd

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Winter Haven, near the Southeast Plaza Publix.

Location address provided at time of registration.

Seating is limited. Pre-registration is required. Admission is free. No walk-ins permitted.

Official NRA books and printed material available for purchase.

Class is for women only.

For information or to register for the class call: 206-1996 or send an email to: [email protected]