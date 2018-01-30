In-Gauge of Polk County Conducting FREE Ladies Only

Handgun Cleaning Clinics



In-Gauge of Polk County will be conducting two free, ladies only, handgun cleaning clinics in February.





As a community service and in the interest of promoting firearm safety, In-Gauge of Polk County, a private, non-profit, NRA affiliated organization, will be conducting two FREE ladies only, handgun cleaning clinics in the month of February.

The clinics are open to women of legal age who own a handgun.

Participants are urged to bring their dirty handgun and their own cleaning supplies. For those who do not own a cleaning kit, kits will be available at a nominal charge.

Clinics will be conducted Wednesday, February 7th and Wednesday, February 28th beginning

at 1:00 pm. Seating is limited. Pre-registration is required.

For further information and to register call Pat at:

863-206-1996

In-Gauge of Polk County, Inc.

Winter Haven, Florida 33884

[email protected]