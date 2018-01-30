Second Suspect in Park Robbery Of Mother Holding Toddler Arrested Late Yesterday

Winter Haven Police Department Press Release





Second suspect in park robbery of mother holding her toddler arrested late yesterday.

Late yesterday afternoon, Winter Haven Police arrested 18 year-old Delshawn Bradshaw (715 Waterbridge Dr, Winter Haven, DOB 3-1-99) when he was identified as the second suspect in the robbery of a mother with her toddler in Kiwanis Park (see release of first arrest below).

Due to the outpouring of tips coming in after the initial release of the crime, police arrested Bradshaw. Bradshaw was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of Robbery By Sudden Snatching (F-2).

“Once again we thank the media for getting the information out,” said Chief Charlie Bird. “The public also played a huge role as the tips began to come in through Crime Stoppers that led us to this suspect and ultimate arrest.”

** Original release on first arrest **

Suspect in Park Robbery Identified And Arrested

Winter Haven Police received numerous tips yesterday and throughout the night

following the release of surveillance video of a suspect who punched and

robbed a mother as she held her toddler in a Winter Haven park.

Nineteen year-old Marques Jarvelle Haines (DOB 10-12-98, 237 Kings Pond Ave

SW, Winter Haven) was identified as the suspect who punched a mother in

Kiwanis Park on Thursday. Detectives continued to follow leads and tips,

ultimately arresting Haines.

Haines, who has been arrested before for Battery, is seen in surveillance

footage using the victim’s credit card to purchase cell phones at an

Auburndale cell phone store.

Haines was booked into the Polk County Jail late this afternoon.

At this time no charges have been filed on the driver of the truck. (The

driver identity is not available at the time of this release.)

“This guy thinks he’s a big man to attack a vulnerable mother holding a small

child in a park,” said Chief Charlie Bird. “He is now where he belongs…

behind bars.”

Thank you to all of the media who assisted with getting the video and images

out to the public. Your assistance was paramount in identifying and ultimately

capturing this suspect.