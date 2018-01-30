Second Suspect in Park Robbery Of Mother Holding Toddler Arrested Late Yesterday

Winter Haven Police Department Press Release
Second suspect in park robbery of mother holding her toddler arrested late yesterday.
Late yesterday afternoon, Winter Haven Police arrested 18 year-old Delshawn Bradshaw (715 Waterbridge Dr, Winter Haven, DOB 3-1-99) when he was identified as the second suspect in the robbery of a mother with her toddler in Kiwanis Park (see release of first arrest below).
Due to the outpouring of tips coming in after the initial release of the crime, police arrested Bradshaw. Bradshaw was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of Robbery By Sudden Snatching (F-2).
“Once again we thank the media for getting the information out,” said Chief Charlie Bird. “The public also played a huge role as the tips began to come in through Crime Stoppers that led us to this suspect and ultimate arrest.”
** Original release on first arrest **
Suspect in Park Robbery Identified And Arrested
Winter Haven Police received numerous tips yesterday and throughout the night
following the release of surveillance video of a suspect who punched and
robbed a mother as she held her toddler in a Winter Haven park.
Nineteen year-old Marques Jarvelle Haines (DOB 10-12-98, 237 Kings Pond Ave
SW, Winter Haven) was identified as the suspect who punched a mother in
Kiwanis Park on Thursday. Detectives continued to follow leads and tips,
ultimately arresting Haines.
Haines, who has been arrested before for Battery, is seen in surveillance
footage using the victim’s credit card to purchase cell phones at an
Auburndale cell phone store.
Haines was booked into the Polk County Jail late this afternoon.
At this time no charges have been filed on the driver of the truck. (The
driver identity is not available at the time of this release.)
“This guy thinks he’s a big man to attack a vulnerable mother holding a small
child in a park,” said Chief Charlie Bird. “He is now where he belongs…
behind bars.”
Thank you to all of the media who assisted with getting the video and images
out to the public. Your assistance was paramount in identifying and ultimately
capturing this suspect.