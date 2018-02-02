FREE HOSPITAL HEALTH FAIR SET FOR FEB. 3





Lake Wales, FL – Lake Wales Medical Center will hold a free community health fair, on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. until noon at the hospital.

Participants can take advantage of a variety of free health screenings, including blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, vision, peak flow respiratory testing, memory screening, blood oxygen levels, balance screening, information on plastic surgery and bariatric surgery, and chair massages. The bloodmobile also will be on site to accept blood donations.

A variety of physicians and other community healthcare providers will participate, providing information and answering questions. The event is free and will be held in the Hunt Building at Lake Wales Medical Center, 410 S. 11th Street. Pre-registration is not required. Check-in starts at 8:30, and doors will open at 9 a.m.