Lake Wales, Florida – The Lake Wales Police are currently investigating a fatality crash which occurred on February 7, 2018 at approximately 9:15 pm. This crash occurred at 18601, Hwy 27.

This accident is currently under investigation and more information will be released shortly. We will update as soon as it is made available.





Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call the Lake Wales Police Department at (863) 678-4223.