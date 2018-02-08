Prostitute & Two Accomplices Allegedly Robbed 64 Year Old Man In Bartow – Armed Suspect At Large

Bartow Police Department Press Release

On 02/05/2018, officers with the Bartow Police Department responded to 295 US 17 South regarding a reported personal Armed Robbery. The victim, 64 year old Calvin Garrison of Bartow, reported that he and an acquaintance, Jania Seawell, were located inside his vehicle when an unknown black male subject appeared. The victim reported that the male subject grabbed him by his shirt and demanded that he “give it all (money) to me”. The victim reported that the subject was armed with a semi-auto handgun which he held pointed toward the victim’s face during the robbery. The victim complied with the subject’s demands and gave the robber the cash he had in his possession. After obtaining the money, the subject fled from the area.





Detectives began investigating this case and quickly discovered discrepancies in the account given by the victim’s female acquaintance, Seawell. Detectives soon learned that Seawell had met the victim several weeks prior while offering her services as a prostitute. Seawell, knowing that the victim was carrying a large sum of cash, devised a plan to arrange for the robbery of Garrison. Investigation determined that Seawell had solicited the assistance of Jamesia Smith and together the two females contacted the male subject who committed the robbery; formulating a plan to lure the victim to the above location. The suspect, 20 year old Isham Alexander of Fort Meade, was identified as the subject who committed the robbery. Seawell and Smith were both arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery and Armed Burglary with an Assault.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Alexander, who remains at large. Any person with information as to the whereabouts of Isham Alexander is asked to contact Detective Jason Griffith at (863) 534-5034.