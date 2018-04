ROUSE NAMED EMPLOYEE OF MONTH





Lake Wales, FL – Jarrod Rouse, an Emergency Medical Technician II in the Emergency Department, was named employee of the month for February at Lake Wales Medical Center.

“Jarrod truly cares about the well-being of our patients; he is thorough, kind and comforting,” a co-worker wrote in nominating Jarrod for the award. “He works hard and always puts the patient first.”

Jarrod has worked at the hospital’s ER since December 2015.