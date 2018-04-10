LAKELAND, FL (April 10, 2018) On Monday, April 9, 2018 at approximately 6:24 p.m. a 2016 experimental amateur built aircraft experienced difficulty while attempting to land at the Sun ‘n Fun Air Show. The experimental airplane had a hard landing causing the front wheel to collapse and the plane to roll over on runway 8-26. The student pilot, Steven Gerard Felix, age 54 of Alexandria, VA was not injured.





The runway was closed for approximately 30 minutes as emergency personnel responded to the scene. The experimental aircraft was moved to a secured location and FAA personnel responded to the scene for a preliminary investigation.