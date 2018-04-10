Winter Haven Relay For Life Raises More Than $77 Thousand

by James Coulter





Cindy Price has lived a long and happy life, and she intends to continue doing so in spite of her cancer.

In 2007, she was diagnosed with lymphoma, which she overcame the first time following chemotherapy.

However, five years later, the cancer returned, and it did so once again last year, thus requiring her to continue receiving treatment.

In spite of all this, she has managed to live a long and successful life, having retired from Tampa Electric after 48 years, served on various community organizations such as the Winter Haven and Auburndale Chamber of Commerce, and raised two sons.

Even as she continues to receive treatment and battle cancer, Price remains firm through her faith, friends, and family, all of which have helped see her through her personal struggle.

“I am fighting the fight and keeping the faith,” she said. “When I say keep the fight, I talk the talk and try to have as little stress in my life, which is easy to say but hard to do.”

Though remaining in an almost perpetual state of relapse and treatment would chip away the confidence of some, Price remains positive and refuses to allow her cancer to dictate her life.

“I try not to think about it…because if you think about it too much, it gives you negative feelings,” she explained. “I don’t want that. I want to be positive and keep thinking about doing what I am going to do tomorrow with God’s help and blessing.”

Her positive attitude served as a beacon of hope to the many cancer survivors who attended the Relay For Life last Friday in Downtown Winter Haven.

Price served as the honorary host for that evening, and helped lead the first lap of the event during the Survivor’s Lap, when cancer survivors march in solidarity to celebrate their victory over their disease.

Joining her that evening were more than 100 other local survivors who signed up for the event, though much more attended that evening, explained Deb Shultz, Leader for the Winter Haven Relay For Life.

The Relay is an annual fundraising event hosted by the American Cancer Society to help raise funds and awareness for cancer.

During the event, teams within the community take turns having their members walk laps to help raise awareness while also providing food and activities to help raise funds.

“We are out here for cancer survivors, to honor those who have fought, the ones that we lost, and to keep the fight going,” Shultz said.

This year drew in more than 20 teams and raised more than $77 thousand, which was slightly lower than their goal of $100 thousand on their website.

Each year the event grows with more attendees, donations, and sponsors, mostly spurred on by the overall sense of community that it helps foster, Shultz said.

“It is the sincerity of people who are very passionate about it and who are together for each other,” she said. “It is a passion for the heart and dedication that everyone has. We are only going to get bigger with more people to make it bigger and better.”

One of the many sponsors and teams that evening was Baycare Clinic, which managed to raise more than $8 thousand and provide 172 participants.

During the event, their tent sold anything and everything from cotton candy and pulled pork sandwiches to doggie treats and toys.

Beth Burgess, Nurse Navigator, has been attending the event for the past five years, and she keeps coming back time and again due to the overwhelming support from the community. “This event is wonderful and so inspiring,” she said. “We are all in this together. It is us against cancer.”

Another sponsor, Bond Clinic, participated within this year’s event after a seven years’ absence.

The clinic was inspired to participate once again, especially with how much they themselves help invest within the community through healthcare and outreach, explained Ashley Conrad-Scanlan, Marketing Director.

“I think it offers a spirit of community to come together in a spirit of celebration,” she said. “It was powerful watching the survivors march around and being able to cheer them on and be able to educate a community with our cancer and research center.”