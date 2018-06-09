Lakeland Man Found Shot To Death In Alleyway

Lakeland Police Department Press Release

LAKELAND, Fl (June 9, 2018) – On June 8, 2018 at approximately 1:52 a.m., the Lakeland Police Department responded to 519 West Magnolia Street in reference to an unresponsive male with an injury to his head located in the alleyway. A citizen had located the victim in the alleyway. The subject was transported to Lakeland Regional Health and was subsequently declared deceased at 2:33 a.m.





Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to investigate the incident and interviewed the witness as well as canvass the neighborhood. Later in the day, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim had been shot. He has been identified as, Mack Holloman Jr, 38 years old, 508 East Memorial Boulevard, Apartment#123, Lakeland.

There are no other details at this time.

