Viral Video Goes Live Moments After Man Shot In Auburndale.

Auburndale, Florida – An Auburndale man was shot on Friday and a live Facebook video caught the aftermath.

According to Scott Wilder, Public Information Officer with the PCSO, the shooting took place around at 12:30pm on Friday in the area of Henry St.





The victim (person shot) is Jim Bob Beardon a resident of Auburndale. He was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

According to Wilder the investigation is ongoing as to exactly what took place. An arrest appears to be imminent, said Wilder.

The video which show Beardon went live moments after he was shot. He was seen laying on the ground bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Here is a link to the graphic video: Link

The video was taken by Anthony Martin, Jr. The video is rather graphic and unedited.