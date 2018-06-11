Lake Wales Police Arrest 4 Men During Sting Operation





On Friday June 8, 2018 Lake Wales Police executed a search warrant at 223 E Street, Lake Wales. Members of the Lake Wales Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit began investigating this residence after getting information that illegal gambling was going on there. It was also learned that illegal narcotics were being sold at this residence.

During the undercover operation that followed, marijuana was purchased at the residence from the resident, Terry Lee Christian, age 37. Detectives obtained a search warrant which was served Friday evening. Upon entering the residence, Detectives found several subjects in the process of playing cards gambling at a table. Several other subjects were also located inside the home.

During a search of the residence prescription medication that did not belong to Christian was found. He was taken into custody for keeping a gambling house, keeping a house for drug purposes and possession of prescription medication without a prescription. He was found in possession of $871 cash.

Dewayne Henry, age 35 of 125 E Northside Drive, Lake Wales was found gambling at the table when Detectives entered. He was also found to be in possession of approximately 3 grams of marijuana packaged in three separate baggies and $281 cash. He was charged with gambling, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dewayne’s criminal history is extensive and includes multiple counts of possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, multiple counts of sale of marijuana within 1000 feet of a housing complex, multiple counts of sale of Schedule I drugs, fleeing to elude, multiple counts of burglary, multiple counts of grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle and multiple counts of resisting an officer without violence.

Jeremy Bonds, age 24 of 504 S 4th Street, Lake Wales was also found at the table gambling when Detectives entered. He was found in possession of $649 in cash. He was taken into custody for gambling.

Andrew Bonds, age 26 of 637 Jackson Avenue, Lake Wales was found gambling at the table with Henry and Bonds. He was found in possession of $361 cash. He was also taken in custody for gambling. Andrew’s criminal history includes traffic offenses, open container and domestic battery.

All four subjects were transported to the Lake Wales Police Department and then to the Polk County jail.

If you have any other information about this residence or the subjects involved please contact Officer Mike Jones at 863-678-4223. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).