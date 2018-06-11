One Person Killed & One Critically Injured In Winter Haven Shooting Last Night

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide and shooting investigation in the Carefree Cove area of unincorporated Winter Haven. Deputies were called at 6:22 p.m. this evening, Sunday, June 10, 2018 to a reported shooting at 1098 Carefree Cove Drive, Winter Haven. There they discovered 23-year-old Nasir D. Sutton of 1098 Carefree Cove Drive, Winter Haven, deceased with at least one apparent gunshot wound. Another man from the same residence, 38-year-old Bennie Joiner, suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospitalhe was in critical condition as of 9:30 p.m. Detectives have determined that a known suspect arrived at the address, an argument occurred, and the suspect fired gun shots killing Mr. Sutton and injuring Mr. Joiner & then left the area. The investigation is ongoing.