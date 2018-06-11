Winter Haven Man Wanted for 1st Degree Murder by PCSO

PCSO Release:





Winter Haven Murder suspect being sought by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have obtained an arrest warrant for the man who shot and killed 23-year-old Nasir Sutton and critically injured 38-year-old Bennie Joyner, Sunday, June 10, 2018 at around 6:22 p.m. The arrest warrant is for 36-year-old James Steven “Spooky” Williams, who lived (on and off) with the victims.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at 1098 Carefree Cove Drive, Winter Haven Sunday evening, June 10th. There they discovered Sutton, deceased with at least one apparent gunshot wound. Joyner suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Detectives have determined that a known suspect 36-year-old James Steven “Spooky” Williams arrived at the address, an argument occurred, and the Williams fired gun shots killing Mr. Sutton and injuring Mr. Joyner & then left the area.

If anyone knows where James Steven “Spooky” Williams is, please call 863-298-6200 or, if you’d like to remain anonymous, and be eligible for a CASH REWARD of up to $3,000, you can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Anonymity is guaranteed!

The investigation is ongoing.