Lake Wales Police Need Help Identifying These Suspects

The Lake Wales Police Department is attempting to identify these theft suspects. On June 1, 2018 an unknown white male and white female entered Wal-Mart, located at 2000 SR60 E in Lake Wales. The suspects selected several items totaling $82.93, placed them in a shopping cart, and then exited through the Garden Center without paying for the items. The loss prevention officer made contact with the couple outside the store. The suspects pushed the cart towards him and fled to their vehicle. They exited the parking lot in a white Ford Explorer.





If you have information on the identity of the suspects please contact the Lake Wales Police Department Investigation Division at (863) 678-4223 or email [email protected]. You can also remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477 or www.P3tips.com.