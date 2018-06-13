Southwest Florida Water Management District Environmental Resource Permit Application #765872

Notice is hereby given that the Southwest Florida Water Management District has received Environmental Resource permit application number 765872 from the Florida Department of Transportation, 801 North Broadway Avenue, Bartow, Florida 33830. Application received May 22, 2018. Proposed activity: Reconstruction of the US 27 & SR 60 Interchange. Project Name: US 27 at SR 60 Interchange Project. Project size: 64.0 acres. Location: Sections 2 and 3 of Township 30 South, Range 27 East in Polk County. Outstanding Florida Water: No. Aquatic preserve: No. The application is available for public inspection Monday through Friday at the Tampa Service Office, 7601 US Highway 301 North, Tampa, FL 33637 or through the “Application & Permit Search Tools” function on the District’s website at www.watermatters.org/permits/. Interested persons may inspect a copy of the application and submit written comments concerning the application. Comments must include the permit application number and be received within 14 days from the date of this notice. If you wish to be notified of agency action or an opportunity to request an administrative hearing regarding the application, you must send a written request referencing the permit application number to the Southwest Florida Water Management District, Regulation Bureau, 7601 US Highway 301 North, Tampa, FL 33637 or submit your request through the District’s website at www.watermatters.org. The District does not discriminate based on disability. Anyone requiring accommodation under the ADA should contact the Regulation Performance Bureau at (813) 985-7481 or 1(800)836-0797, TDD only 1(800)231-6103.