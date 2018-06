The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is working a fatal crash this morning (6/15). This crash occurred at about 8:00 a.m. at 4800 Hwy 60 East near Mulberry (west of Bonnie Mine Rd), between a rock-hauler truck and a car. There is one confirmed fatality, and Hwy 60 is closed on the eastbound and westbound side, while crews work the scene. The crash occurred on the eastbound side, and it is expected that the westbound lanes should open soon.





We will bring you more information as it becomes available.