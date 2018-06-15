Two People Killed In Train Vs Mini-Van Crash In Frostproof

***UPDATE ON FATAL CRASH IN FROSTPROOF***





The closure of Hwy 98 West at Western Avenue (near Hwy 27) has been extended. It is now expected to remain closed until Noon.

At this time, that is the only new information we have, and the investigation continues.

Original PCSO Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle-vs-train collision near Frostproof, which resulted in two deaths. The crash occurred at Hwy 98 W near Western Avenue (very close to Hwy 27) at about 3:05 a.m. Friday morning.

Department of Transportation is on scene, assisting with the re-routing of traffic.

Hwy 98 is expected to be closed for possibly four more hours (until 10 a.m.) as the investigation and clean-up continues.