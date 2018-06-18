Polk County Sheriff’s Office is Searching Scott Lake for Missing Boater

“Sometimes these type of searches can take a few days. Our divers, along with other teams and FWC did a great job in finding Mr. Stewart’s body, but it’s not the ending we had hoped for.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.
There were no signs of trauma, and the body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office is Conducting a Missing Person Searh on Scott Lake
The missing person deputies are currently searching for in and around Scott Lake in Lakeland has been identified as 34-year-old Charles Stewart (B/M, 5-10, 165lbs, last seen wearing a white tank top and white shorts) of Lakeland. He was last seen on a boat on Scott Lake early this morning. His boat has been found on the lake, but deputies continue to search for him at this time.
We will release more information as it becomes available.