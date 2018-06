Lakeland, Florida- We have confirmed reports of an accident involving a box truck and tractor on S.R. 471 & Hwy 98 N. The accident occurred at about 4:49pm. One fatality confirmed. Currently the extent of any other injuries is unknown at this time.

We are being advised that this is a very bad accident and the roadway is being shutdown from Hwy 98 & Hwy 50.





Please drive carefully & we will update as information becomes available.