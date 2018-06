PCSO Press Release





PCSO is conducting a shooting investigation in Fort Meade this evening. There are 3 confirmed victims, and the shooter is in custody.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. this evening, Monday, June 18th, in the 400 block of 3rd Street SW, nearest cross street, Palmetto Street South.

Sheriff Judd and PIO Brian Bruchey are on-scene.