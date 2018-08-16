22 Yr Old Lakeland Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide After Alleged Road Rage Incident

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Brondon Manning of Lakeland, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, for his part in a fatal crash last month in Highlands City.

27-year-old Daniel Bagwell of Bartow died at the scene of the July 6, 2018 crash, after he was impaled by a piece of vinyl fence. Manning, who suffered only minor abrasions, described a road-rage scenario to deputies immediately following the crash.





“Through investigative work, collection and analysis of evidence, interviews with witnesses, and forensic math, it became obvious that both drivers in this case were willing participants in high speed street racing. This is a terrible reminder that street racing is dangerous and can sometimes result in death.”- Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Video evidence and witness accounts revealed that the two men were racing each other at speeds over 90 mph (in a 50 mph area), when Manning lost control of his car, and struck Bagwell’s truck.

Manning was charged with Vehicular Homicide (F-2) and Participating in an Unlawful Race (M-1).