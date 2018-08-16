Pedestrian Struck & Killed In Eloise Wednesday Night

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash between a truck and a pedestrian Wednesday evening, August 15, 2018, in Eloise (south of Winter Haven).





32-year-old Wayne Mims, of Winter Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at about 8:39 p.m., on Snively Avenue near 3rd Street.

38-year-old Gary Lightsee, of Sebring, was the driver of the 2017 Volvo truck, which was hauling a Borden Milk tanker at the time of the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, Lightsee was driving north on Snively Avenue, when Mims either fell, or stepped off the curb into the path of the passenger side rear tires.

Lightsee was unaware that his truck hit Mims, but he stopped after being flagged down by a passerby, and remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, however at this time there are no criminal charges expected.

Snively Avenue was closed for approximately 2 ½ hours during the investigation.