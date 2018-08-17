2 Men Critically Injured In Frostproof Hwy 27 Crash

Frostproof, Florida – On Thursday evening approximately at 8:05 pm Polk County Fire Rescue & Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a crash on Hwy 27, about a mile north of Collany Lane in Frostrproof.

A black 1999, Ford F350, pickup, driven by Lucas Hernandez (27) of Moses Lake, Washington along with two passengers: Issac Blast, 26 of Georgia and Osiel Vasquez, 23 of Georgia lost control and went into the median and rolled. A white 2005, Ford F350, pickup, driven by Dokrys Mejia (39) of Miami Gardens, Florida was hit by flying parts off the other pick up.





According to Brian Bruchey, Polk County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer,

Hernandez was airlifted to Osceola Regional in critical condition and one of his passengers, Issac Blast was transported via ambulance to Lakeland Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Mejia was not injured and no known injuries to Vasquez.

The crash is still under investigation and the roadway was closed for a few hours.