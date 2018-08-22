Dailyridge.com

, / 1139 0

Workplace Accident Resulted in Death of Frostproof Man

Frostproof
SHARE
Home Frostproof Workplace Accident Resulted in Death of Frostproof Man
On Monday, August 20, 2018 at 9:22 a.m., deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Frostproof Fire and Polk EMS, responded to a fatal workplace accident at David Keen’s Auto Repair at 101 Scenic Highway North, in Frostproof.
 
53-year-old Brian Jones, of 394 6th Street West, Frostproof, was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.
 
According to the preliminary investigation, a truck which was being worked on by Jones, began to roll off of a mechanical lift. Jones tried to stop the truck from rolling, and it fell on top of him.
 
Deputies notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
 

FROM THE NETWORK

SPONSOR

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN