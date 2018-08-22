Workplace Accident Resulted in Death of Frostproof Man

On Monday, August 20, 2018 at 9:22 a.m., deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Frostproof Fire and Polk EMS, responded to a fatal workplace accident at David Keen’s Auto Repair at 101 Scenic Highway North, in Frostproof.

53-year-old Brian Jones, of 394 6 th Street West, Frostproof, was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

According to the preliminary investigation, a truck which was being worked on by Jones, began to roll off of a mechanical lift. Jones tried to stop the truck from rolling, and it fell on top of him.