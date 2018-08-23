Polk County Sheriffs Office Telecommunications Trainer & Boyfriend Arrested For Possession Of Methamphetamine

On Wednesday, August 22, 2018, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Gwendolyn Laughery of Winter Haven, for possession of methamphetamine (F-3) and paraphernalia (M-1).

According to the affidavit, after receiving information that Laughery may be in possession of illegal drugs, a K-9 conducted an exterior sniff of her vehicle. Alerting to the presence of drugs, a search of the vehicle was performed; two glass pipes and a glass bowl with a small amount of methamphetamine were found.





Laughery admitted to investigators that she had been using methamphetamine and marijuana for the past three to five months.

Laughery was hired by PCSO in September of 1994, and began working in the Telecommunications Center in June 1996. Laughery resigned from PCSO during an interview with detectives. She was later booked into the Polk County jail and arrested on the charges. Had she not resigned, she would have been terminated.

As a result of the investigation of Laughery, detectives met with her boyfriend, 36-year-old Jeremy Owens at his Winter Haven residence.

Owens surrendered a box to detectives at that time. The box contained several used needles, plastic bags, a spoon with burnt methamphetamine residue and a small amount of marijuana. The box was kept in a bathroom, which could have easily been accessed by any of Owens’ three children who were home at the time, potentially putting them in danger.

Owens was arrested and charged with: Possession of Methamphetamine (F-3), Negligent Child Abuse (F-3), Possession of Paraphernalia (M-1), Storing Controlled Substance in a Dwelling (M-1), Possession of Marijuana (M-1).

Owens’ criminal history includes nine felony charges and 13 misdemeanor charges. His previous charges consist of: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Resisting, Grand Theft, Felony Petit Theft, Shoplifting, Possession of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana (2), Paraphernalia (3), Keep Shop/Vehicle for Drugs, Giving False Name to LEO, Destroying Evidence, DWLSR (2), Probation Violation (5), and Failure to Appear.