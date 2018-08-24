One Person Killed & 3 Others Injured On C.R. 555 Friday Night

Polk County, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred around 5pm Friday night on C.R. 555. The crash occurred about one mile North of C.R. 640.

One person was killed at the scene and 3 others were transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Scott Wilder, Public Information Officer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. According to Wilder a red Kia 4 door sedan was driving northbound on C.R. 555 lost control while negotiation a left hand curve. It went off the road and hit a utility pole in the right front part of the car. All occupants of the vehicle appeared to be adult males.





Names of the victims are pending notice of next-of-kin. We will update this article as more information is release on this accident.