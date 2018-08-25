Polk County Sheriffs Office Investigating Suspicious Death After Man’s Body Found Along Moore Rd

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducting a death investigation





PCSO detectives are investigating the death of a man found off to the side of Moore Road, just south of Deen Still Road in rural, unincorporated Polk County. The body was discovered at approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday night, August 24. Detectives worked to identify the man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, white, approximately 5′ 10″, brown hair and brown facial stubble, during the day Saturday, August 25.

The deceased man has been positively identified as 54-year-old David Ray Brady of Daughtery Road, Zephyrhills. Detectives notified next of kin late today.

The death is considered suspicious.

If anyone has any information about this case they are encouraged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or to be eligible for a cash reward call Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477 . Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com .

The investigation is ongoing.