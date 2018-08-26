77 Yr Old Lake Wales Man Killed On Camp Mack Rd. Saturday Night

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

On 8/25/18 at approximately 10:10 p.m., Southeast District Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Camp Mack Rd near Boy Scout Ranch Rd. in Lake Wales. Polk County Fire and EMS responded to the scene to rendered aid to the driver of the vehicle, Sidney Tucker, 77 yrs old of Lake Wales. Once on scene, they pronounced Mr. Tucker deceased.





During the investigation it was determined Tucker was traveling east on Camp Mack Road and failed to properly navigate a southern bend in the roadway. Tucker continued straight leaving the eastbound lane, traveled over the westbound lane and struck a culvert on the Northside of the roadway casing his vehicle to abruptly stop.

Neither excessive speed nor impairment are thought to be factors in the crash.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause of death.