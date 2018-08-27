Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks the Official Opening of the New Downtown Park in Lake Wales

By Allison Williams





Late summer storms and rain did not stop the City of Lake Wales community coming together to celebrate a very special moment. On Friday evening, the City of Lake Wales Recreation Division hosted an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Downtown Park and walking path. This is right across from the Lake Wales Public Library at 290 Cypress Gardens Lane in Lake Wales.

Community members gathered around and enjoyed refreshments, food and live music.

Mayor of Lake Wales, Eugene Fultz hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony at 6:00 p.m. in honor of Tina Peak, Director of Lake Wales Public Library.

Peak has been a member of the Lake Wales Public Library for 36 years and Director for 30.

He thanked Peak for her “time, the service and the dedication she has given to the City of Lake Wales, to the citizens of the City of Lake Wales and to the citizens of the County.”

Mayor Fultz added, “Tina we love you and we do thank you for your dedication. Today is your day.”

After Mayor Fultz and commissioners cut the ribbon, Fultz announced that the Downtown Park and walking path are officially open.

Just across from the library, a plaque was placed at the gazebo in honor of Peak:

DEDICATED TO TINA PEAK

In recognition and sincere appreciation of many years of distinguished service

CITY OF LAKE WALES

AUGUST, 2018

Mayor Fultz uncovered the plaque to show Peak her dedication plaque at the gazebo for the first time. Folks gathered around to snap photos and congratulate her for all her hard work over the past many years.