Victory Ridge Academy Begins Transition Program

Lake Wales, Florida, August 27, 2018 – On Monday, August 13, 2018, Victory Ridge Academy opened its doors for the 2018-2019 school year, as well as the school’s new Transition Program.





The Transition Program will provide students in grades 6-12 the opportunity to learn career skills through a safe, educational, hands-on experience over the course of the 2018-2019 school year. Through classroom instruction and venturing into the community, partnering with local organizations to perform vocational skills, Victory Ridge plans to prepare our students for a brighter career-driven future.

“Our goal is to give our students social skills, self-advocacy skills, self-determination skills, employability skills; letting them know that they can be independent and advocate for themselves,” said Evelyn Lewis, Coordinator of Transitional Services.

Victory Ridge Academy is a Title 1, 501 (c) (3) non-profit public charter school that exclusively serves children with special needs. Victory Ridge Academy is based on the belief of the administration, staff and Board of Trustees that early intervention is crucial to helping children and young adults with special needs to cultivate healthy lifestyles and grow into well-adjusted persons. It is the school’s belief that students need a safe, positive and nurturing learning environment to develop communication skills, social skills, academic and technical skills in order to build their self-confidence and become productive members of society.

For more information about Victory Ridge Academy, please visit the Academy’s website at www.victoryridge.org