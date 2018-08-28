Dailyridge.com

Home Winter Haven Polk County Sheriffs Office Conducting Investigation On Dundee Rd. Near Overlook Dr. – Traffic Rerouted

Polk County Sheriffs Office Conducting Investigation On Dundee Rd. Near Overlook Dr. – Traffic Rerouted

Winter Haven Winter Haven News Winter Haven TRAFFIC
SHARE
, / 1450 0

Winter Haven, Florida – The Polk County Sheriffs Office is currently rerouting traffic in the area of Dundee Rd. & Overlook Dr. According to Carrie Hortsman, Public Information Officer with the PCSO, the roadway will be closed for several more hours. Currently they are “conducting an investigation”, per Hortsman.

This doesn’t appear to be related to any type of motor vehicle accident. The Polk County Fire Rescue was called to the area for a medical emergency at approximately 2:26am.


We will update this article as soon as more information is available.

FROM THE NETWORK

SPONSOR

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN