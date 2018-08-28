Polk County Sheriffs Office Conducting Investigation On Dundee Rd. Near Overlook Dr. – Traffic Rerouted

Winter Haven, Florida – The Polk County Sheriffs Office is currently rerouting traffic in the area of Dundee Rd. & Overlook Dr. According to Carrie Hortsman, Public Information Officer with the PCSO, the roadway will be closed for several more hours. Currently they are “conducting an investigation”, per Hortsman.

This doesn’t appear to be related to any type of motor vehicle accident. The Polk County Fire Rescue was called to the area for a medical emergency at approximately 2:26am.





