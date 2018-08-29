LWMC EMPLOYEES DONATE BACKPACKS FOR LOCAL STUDENTS





Lake Wales, FL – Many Lake Wales area school students started the school year with new backpacks stuffed with lots of new school supplies, thanks to the employees at Lake Wales Medical Center.

The hospital held a school supplies drive this summer to gather needed supplies and backpacks for local students.

“Our employees enjoy a little friendly competition among departments, so we issued a challenge and offered prizes for our departments,” said hospital CEO Rebecca Brewer. “As always, they came through with lots of donations and lots of creativity.”

In addition to the backpacks, hospital employees donated school supplies, such as paper, pencils, pens, rulers, glue, erasers, crayons, calculators, hand sanitizer, and more. The supplies – which filled two large SUVs – were given to representatives of the Lake Wales Charter Schools, who distributed them to schools and students in need.

The winner of the most creative display award was the Medical Group team, which created an Under the Sea design, complete with a treasure chest overflowing with school supplies.

“We like to have fun with this, but the real point is to help the children in our community,” Brewer said. “Education is essential to success, and we’re proud to be able to help equip local students to be successful in school.”

Photo info:

Lake Wales Medical Group’s Under the Sea design won most creative entry in the Lake Wales Medical Center annual school supplies drive. Other entries and displays also are shown.