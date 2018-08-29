Uber Driver Fatally Shoots Winter Haven Man On Dundee Rd. Early Tuesday Morning

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 9:30 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center about a shooting death investigation that began during the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

An Uber driver fatally shot a Winter Haven man who was pursuing him and threatening him on Dundee Road. The incident occurred on Dundee Road, just east of Carl Floyd Road and CR 550, in unincorporated Polk County.





Dash cam video from the Uber and the 9-1-1 call made by the Uber driver will also be made available