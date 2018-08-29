YouTube Rapper G-Foxx Charges With First Degree Murder In Polk County Stabbing

Polk County Sheriffs Press Release

A 29-year-old YouTube rapper known as G-Foxx turned himself Wednesday afternoon, August 29, 2018, for a fatal stabbing outside of a Polk County bar earlier in the morning.





The rapper, whose real name is Runnell Curry, was wanted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for stabbing to death 42-year-old Jeffrey Almiron at his bar at 9350 U.S. Highway 192 near Clermont (in unincorporated Polk County). Another man was also stabbed, but had only minor injuries.

Deputies responded to the bar at about 2:13 a.m., and were told that Curry fled in a 2012 blue Audi.

According to witnesses, Curry was observed by another patron “rolling” a marijuana cigarette in the parking lot. The patron told Curry not to do that at this bar. The two men began arguing, when Curry armed himself with a knife that he retrieved from his vehicle. He then began to chase the bar patron and the two fell to the ground. Almiron attempted to separate the men. Almiron was ultimately stabbed twice by Curry.

Almiron was taken to Heart of Florida Hospital in Haines City where he was pronounced dead at about 3:32 a.m.

In a morning news conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced Curry was the man they were looking for, and later in the day Curry turned himself in to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He is being charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.

“An innocent man is dead, and another man was injured because of a minor argument. This is just ridiculous. Fortunately, Curry has turned himself in. We look forward to the criminal justice system holding him accountable.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Curry’s prior criminal history includes charges of Hit & Run, Contempt (2), Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Marijuana (5), Possession of Paraphernalia (2).