Cornelia “Gwen” Bailey April 18, 1931 – August 9, 2018 Obituary for Cornelia “Gwen” Bailey Cornelia “Gwen” Bailey, 87, of Haines City, FL passed away on August 9, 2018 at her residence. She was born on April 18, 1931 in Sassafras, KY and moved here in the 1950’s from Kentucky. Gwen was retired after some […]

POLKOBITS



