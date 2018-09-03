Sandra Marie Stamatelos Mann / 1945 – 2018 / Obituary

SANDRA’S OBITUARY SANDRA MARIE STAMATELOS MANN, 73 Sandra S. Mann of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Monday, August 6, 2018 at her residence. She was born August 21, 1945 in New Hampshire to Elizabeth Dunbar. She has been a resident of the area since 1972 coming from Keene, New Hampshire. She was the Owner/Operator of […]

