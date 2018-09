Susan K. Lorenzo January 26, 1949 – August 7, 2018 Obituary for Susan K. Lorenzo Susan K. Lorenzo of Davenport, Florida passed away on August 7, 2018. She was 69. She was born January 26, 1949 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Edward and Jenny Toth Koscielecki and moved to Davenport in 2003 from Brick, […]

POLKOBITS