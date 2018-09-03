Tonie Littleton / June 23, 1960 – August 05, 2018 / Obituary

Tonie Littleton June 23, 1960 – August 05, 2018 TONIE’S OBITUARY TONIE MARIE LITTLETON, 58 Tonie M. Littleton of Kissimmee, Florida passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018. She was born June 23, 1960 in Sheiffield, Ohio. She has been a resident since July. She was a Site Coordinator for Xerox Corporation. She was a member […]

POLKOBITS



