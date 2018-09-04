Nicole Arnold / Obituary / 1971 – 2018

Nicole Arnold passed away on Monday, August 27th, 2018 …. And life for us will never be the same…… Nicole is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Scott; by her children; Kaitlyn,18; Olivia, 14; and Alexis, 7. Her mother and stepfather, Diana and Herschel Helton; Her adopted father and his wife, Henry and […]

