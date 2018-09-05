EDWARDS NAMED EMPLOYEE OF MONTH AT LAKE WALES MEDICAL CENTER





Lake Wales, FL – Risk Manager Greg Edwards was named employee of the month for July at Lake Wales Medical Center.

“Greg has truly hit some homeruns for us in the past few months,” his supervisor, Chief Quality Officer Sandy George said. “He has assisted in several accreditation surveys by leading our preparation efforts and by assisting the surveyors while they were here. Each of those has had great outcomes.”

In addition to his efforts with various surveys, Greg has a gift for working with patients and their families to resolve issues. “Greg has assisted with service recovery on several occasions and has managed to regain the trust of families and patients who were upset. He is able to remain calm and soothing in difficult situations, and he’s always willing to go the extra mile to offer assistance and support,” George said. “He’s dependable and loyal, and is an asset to our team and to the hospital as a whole.”

Greg recently celebrated his one year anniversary of employment at the hospital.

Photo info: Sandy George congratulates Greg Edwards on his selection as July Employee of the Month for Lake Wales Medical Center.