Avon Park Cutoff Road Closed for Drainage Pipe Replacement
Bartow, Fla. (September 5, 2018) — Polk County Roads & Drainage Division is replacing a collapsed drainage pipe under Avon Park Cutoff Road near Fort Meade. The road will be closed to traffic starting Thursday, September 6 and re-opening on Saturday, September 8. Traffic should follow the detour route which includes Singletary Road, County Line Road, and W. Bereah Road.
For more information, contact Doug Gable with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at (863) 535-2285.