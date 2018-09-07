Avon Park Cutoff Road Closed for Drainage Pipe Replacement

Bartow, Fla. (September 5, 2018) — Polk County Roads & Drainage Division is replacing a collapsed drainage pipe under Avon Park Cutoff Road near Fort Meade. The road will be closed to traffic starting Thursday, September 6 and re-opening on Saturday, September 8. Traffic should follow the detour route which includes Singletary Road, County Line Road, and W. Bereah Road.