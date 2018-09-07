Corey Jones Charged with Vehicular Homicide From August 2nd Hit & Run

PCSO Release:

Update:





On September 4, 2018, deputies re-arrested 28-year-old Corey Jones (also known as “DB Da Kid”), for his involvement in a hit and run crash on August 2, 2018 on N. Galloway Road near Kathleen Road in Lakeland.

Jones is now charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. 40-year-old Kelli Marie Black was riding a scooter north bound on Galloway Road approximately 400 to 500 feet south of Kathleen Road, just past the railroad tracks, when a 2002 black GMC SUV, driven by 28-year-old Corey Wesley Jones of Lakeland, struck her and her scooter and fled the scene. As a result of the ongoing investigation, it was determined Jones was driving in excess of 90 mph at the time of the crash.

The new charges are the result of the Medical Examiner’s office determination that the victim died as a result of Jones vehicle hitting her. Initially, he was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and reckless driving. After Jones left the scene, another vehicle hit the victim and a Good Samaritan who was rendering aid to Ms. Black. However, evidence now shows that Black would not have survived the first initial crash.

Jones was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.

Deputies are still looking for the 2nd vehicle and driver who left the scene in a white or light colored Ford F-150 pickup truck. If anyone has any information about the identity of the second driver, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

Original Release:

Traffic homicide investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about two vehicles and drivers who left the scene of a traffic crash this morning.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. this morning an unidentified female was riding an unregistered scooter north bound on Galloway Road approximately 400 to 500 feet south of Kathleen Road, just past the railroad tracks. A vehicle (detectives believe they have identified the vehicle involved and a possible suspect–detectives are looking for the suspect now) struck the woman and scooter and fled the scene. The woman was injured as a result of the crash.

A Good Samaritan, 20-year-old PFC Kalen Lawson of Ft. Hood, Texas, who is an active duty member of the U.S. Army, stopped to render aid. As he was rendering aid, another vehicle travelling northbound on N. Galloway hit and struck Mr. Lawson and the original crash victim. The truck is described as most likely a white/light colored Ford F-150 pick-up truck.. Mr. Lawson was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with a serious leg injury; he is expected to recover from his injuries. The original unidentified victim was run over by the 2nd hit-and-run white pick-up truck and died at the scene.

Anyone with any information about the white or light colored Ford F-150 pickup truck hit-and-run vehicle are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous and/or be eligible for a cash reward from Heartland Crime Stoppers may call 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or go to heartlandcrimestoppers.com to leave a tip. Those with smartphones may download a free P3tips app linked from the website.

“All of us have a fundamental moral responsibility to stop when involved in a crash. It’s just basic human decency–and it’s the law. Our prayers are with the family of the deceased victim. I am so proud of PFC Kalen Lawson, Active Duty US Army, who stopped to help–our thoughts and prayers are with him as he recuperates.” –Grady Judd, Sheriff